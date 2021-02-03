Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Short Interest Down 14.7% in January

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 2,579,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,909. The company has a market cap of $770.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

