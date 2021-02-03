Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CINF opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

