Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,778.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,644.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,949.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

