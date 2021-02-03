Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,036 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

