Citigroup Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $290.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average is $234.02.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

