Citigroup Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $182.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.
NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.
Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -330.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
