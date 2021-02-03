Citigroup Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $182.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,399. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -330.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

