Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Down 15.2% in January

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 3,660,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,078. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

