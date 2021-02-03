CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $29.92. Approximately 3,813,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,288,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 5.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.