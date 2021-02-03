Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $180.19. 6,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

