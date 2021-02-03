Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,807,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $9,041,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $217.79. 3,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,738. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.