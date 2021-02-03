Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Invests $3.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,454. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

