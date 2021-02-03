Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

