Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,764. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

