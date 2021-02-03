Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 5.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,471 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

