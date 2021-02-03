Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 9,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.