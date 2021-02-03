Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 370,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46,132.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,920,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,859. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $51.99.

