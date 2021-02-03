Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 22,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,432. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

