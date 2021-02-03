Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.08. 1,716,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,517,199. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.27.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

