Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 6,576 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

IWF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.28. 59,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

