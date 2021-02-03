Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes $7.75 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.9% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,445. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

