Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,002,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,169,000 after buying an additional 3,435,473 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 716,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 138,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,247. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

