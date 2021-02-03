ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CLRO stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.50.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 71,395 shares of company stock valued at $154,082 over the last three months. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

