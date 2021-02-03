CloakCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,269.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $15,269.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018667 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,583,295 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

