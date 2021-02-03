Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.39. Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 4,828,775 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

About Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

