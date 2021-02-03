CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.05

CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) (LON:CLI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.05 and traded as high as $217.50. CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 259,838 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on CLS Holdings plc (CLI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of £863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.05.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

