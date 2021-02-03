Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $713,115.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00006121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

