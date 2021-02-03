CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.