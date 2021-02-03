CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Update

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 123,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNSP stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

