Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Up 5.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.63. 1,247,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,668,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -3.30.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $199,808.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.