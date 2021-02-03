Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.32

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

