Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $101.73

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.73 and traded as high as $110.73. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at $109.57, with a volume of 100,149 shares trading hands.

CCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$613.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200005 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.03, for a total transaction of C$30,371.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$188.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

