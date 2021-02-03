Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

CTSH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.