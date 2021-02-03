Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.66 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

