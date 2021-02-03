Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.64 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-4.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

