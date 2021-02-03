Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.64 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.90-4.02 EPS.
NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,461,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.