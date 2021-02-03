CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $787,801.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.01067148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.60 or 0.04654838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

