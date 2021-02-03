CoinUs Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. CoinUs has a total market cap of $61,057.74 and $1.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007889 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006170 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

