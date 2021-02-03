Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.84. Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 10,356 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73. The company has a market cap of C$81.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.08.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

