Colonial Trust Advisors Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,949.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

