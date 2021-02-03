Colorado Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,792. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

