Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.