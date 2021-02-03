Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $96.10. 115,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,877. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

