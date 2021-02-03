Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,678 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,396,915.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,199,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,103 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after buying an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $11,413,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,442,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.