Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $46.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

