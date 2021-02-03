Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 9.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Comcast by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,250. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $230.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

