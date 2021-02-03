Comerica Bank Acquires 2,391 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in ASML by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $553.50 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

