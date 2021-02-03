Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 385,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

WBA stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

