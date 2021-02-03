Comerica Bank Has $15.17 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

