Comerica Bank Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

