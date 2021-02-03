Comerica Bank Has $16.05 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,958 shares of company stock worth $26,613,579. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.