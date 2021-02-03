Comerica Bank Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.14% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,184. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $317.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

